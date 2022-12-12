© 2022 Maine Public
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

City Arts & Lectures: Robert Reich

Published December 12, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich is a professor at UC Berkeley Goldman School of Public Policy and the author of eighteen books, including the bestsellers The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It, The Common Good, Saving Capitalism, Aftershock, Supercapitalism, and The Work of Nations. Now, with the nonprofit he co-founded called Inequality Media, Reich is using digital media and storytelling to explain complex political and economic issues to a younger audience.

