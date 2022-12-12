Commonwealth Club of California: Meme Wars: The Untold Story of the Online Battles Upending Democracy in America

© 2022 Maine Public
December 12, 2022

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Just how dangerous are memes? The power of memes has grown and is now a weapon used to push disinformation, spread ideologies, and deepen partisanship. They are fueling a cultural war that continues to accelerate and intensify. Joan Donovan and Emily Dreyfuss recount how “Stop the Steal” went from online to real life. They reveal startling secrets from the digital war rooms and the troubling developments led by conspiracists and extremists to upend our country’s democracy. As the battle continues, learn more about what could be at stake for the future of our country.

