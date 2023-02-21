On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: The NRA Takes Aim In Brazil

During the 2018 Brazilian presidential campaign, Brazilians poured onto the streets to meet the now-exiled Jair Bolsonaro. When the former president folded his hand into a finger gun and pointed it at the crowd, it sent his fans into a frenzy. Guns quickly became a potent symbol for Bolsonaro’s presidency. Firearm ownership boomed, and regulations loosened, making it almost as easy to own guns in Brazil as it is in the United States.