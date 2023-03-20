Speaking in Maine: Camden Conference: Jennifer Hillman and John E. Sununu

On today’s Speaking In Maine, we return to the 2023 Camden Conference. The theme of this year’s event was Global Trade and Politics: Managing Turbulence. Today we’ll hear from Georgetown University Professor Jennifer Hillman with her talk: “How Do We Get to an Inclusive and Sustainable Trading System Fit for the 21st Century?” and former U.S. Senator and Congressman from New Hampshire John Sununu with his talk: “The Changing Politics of Global Trade: Is the Tail Wagging the Dog?”

For more information about the 2023 Camden Conference click HERE