Speaking in Maine: Camden Conference: Jennifer Hillman and John E. Sununu
Thursday, March 23, 2023
On today’s Speaking In Maine, we return to the 2023 Camden Conference. The theme of this year’s event was Global Trade and Politics: Managing Turbulence. Today we’ll hear from Georgetown University Professor Jennifer Hillman with her talk: “How Do We Get to an Inclusive and Sustainable Trading System Fit for the 21st Century?” and former U.S. Senator and Congressman from New Hampshire John Sununu with his talk: “The Changing Politics of Global Trade: Is the Tail Wagging the Dog?”
