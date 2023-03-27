© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Ideas from the CBC: The Bird Man: Adventures with Scientist Extraordinaire Bill Montevecchi

Published March 27, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT

Thursday, March 30, 2023

More than 40 years ago, Bill Montevecchi left his New Jersey home to take a temporary university position in Newfoundland. He never left. Dynamic, inspiring, brilliant and daring would be just a few adjectives to put next to his name. The marine biologist's work with sea birds enlightens not just our knowledge about these magnificent creatures, but also of our planet — and ourselves.

