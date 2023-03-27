Ideas from the CBC: The Bird Man: Adventures with Scientist Extraordinaire Bill Montevecchi
Thursday, March 30, 2023
More than 40 years ago, Bill Montevecchi left his New Jersey home to take a temporary university position in Newfoundland. He never left. Dynamic, inspiring, brilliant and daring would be just a few adjectives to put next to his name. The marine biologist's work with sea birds enlightens not just our knowledge about these magnificent creatures, but also of our planet — and ourselves.