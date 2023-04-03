© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Climate One: Yes, Happiness and Climate Action Can Go Together

Published April 3, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Our brains have evolved over millions of years to deal with immediate and direct challenges, but they’re not so great at processing large existential threats, like the climate crisis. Understanding why people behave the way they do could be a critical step in bringing about more meaningful climate action. Doom and gloom framing can drive people away from even thinking about the climate crisis. How can we use our understanding of behavior to incorporate happiness into meaningful climate action?

2 PM Public Affairs Programs