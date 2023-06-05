© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Open to Debate: Should Certain Books Be Banned in School?

Published June 5, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Are certain books beyond reproach? It is a fundamental question making its way across America’s school boards. Those who argue “yes” say schools should not expose children to certain topics, which are already readily accessible elsewhere. Others say that reading controversial books fosters critical thinking and encourages empathy, and that professional educators should be involved in guiding students through such literature. In this context, we debate the following question: Should Certain Books Ever Be Banned in the Classroom?

Listen HERE

