Open to Debate: Should Certain Books Be Banned in School?

Are certain books beyond reproach? It is a fundamental question making its way across America’s school boards. Those who argue “yes” say schools should not expose children to certain topics, which are already readily accessible elsewhere. Others say that reading controversial books fosters critical thinking and encourages empathy, and that professional educators should be involved in guiding students through such literature. In this context, we debate the following question: Should Certain Books Ever Be Banned in the Classroom?

Listen HERE