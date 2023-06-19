© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
The Kitchen Sisters: House Full of Black Women

Published June 19, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT

Monday, June 19, 2023

For some eight years now, 34 Black women from the Bay Area — artists, scholars, midwives, nurses, an architect, an ice cream maker, a donut maker, a theater director, a choreographer, musicians, educators, sex trafficking abolitionists, and survivors have gathered monthly around a big dining room table in Oakland, California. Meeting, cooking, dancing, strategizing — grappling with the issues of eviction, gentrification, well-being and sex trafficking that are staring down their community, staring down Black women in America.

