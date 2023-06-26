© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Amna Nawaz, PBS NewsHour

Published June 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT

Thursday, June 29, 2023

On this week’s Speaking In Maine, we return to the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations for a talk by PBS NewsHour co-anchor Amna Nawaz. Her talk, “On the Frontlines: Reporting Overseas and Here at Home,” was recorded on June 10th. Prior to joining PBS NewsHour, Nawaz was an anchor and correspondent at ABC News. Before that, she served as foreign correspondent and Islamabad Bureau Chief at NBC News.

