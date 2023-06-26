Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Amna Nawaz, PBS NewsHour

On this week’s Speaking In Maine, we return to the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations for a talk by PBS NewsHour co-anchor Amna Nawaz. Her talk, “On the Frontlines: Reporting Overseas and Here at Home,” was recorded on June 10th. Prior to joining PBS NewsHour, Nawaz was an anchor and correspondent at ABC News. Before that, she served as foreign correspondent and Islamabad Bureau Chief at NBC News.

