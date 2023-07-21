© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Open to Debate: Should Prosecutors Pursue Minor Crimes?

Published July 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

In the US, misdemeanors count for 80% of cases filed annually, but district attorneys around the country are implementing policies stating they’ll no longer prosecute certain low-level, nonviolent crimes. Those who argue “yes” say it keeps communities safe and not strengthening sentencing will let violent criminals back in public and increase crime. Those who argue “no” say it doesn’t deter criminals and distracts from better solutions. Now, we debate: “Should Prosecutors Pursue Minor Crimes?”

