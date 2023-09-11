© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Presque Isle area viewers: WMEM tower maintenance estimated timing is now through September 8. Click here to learn more!
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Climate One: The Road to Zero Emission Trucking

Published September 11, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

As the build-out of infrastructure for electric passenger vehicles gets underway, another segment of transportation is just starting down the road to electrification: heavy duty trucks. It’s one of the hard-to-decarbonize parts of our economy. Right now, nearly all long-haul trucks run on fossil fuels. And if we continue with business as usual, freight will become the highest-emitting part of the transportation sector by 2050. That’s why seven states, led by California, have mandated that an increasing number of zero-emission trucks be sold between now and 2035. What does the road to zero emissions trucking look like?

2 PM Public Affairs Programs