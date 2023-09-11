© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Commonwealth Club: Building a Better Supply Chain with JB Straubel and Amiee Boulanger

Published September 11, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

Thursday, September 14, 2023

The race for raw materials is on. Lithium mines around the world are opening or expanding, while children as young as six in the Congo carry sacks of cobalt-laced rocks on their backs for less than $2 a day. Recycling presents promising opportunities, yet before millions of batteries can be recycled, they have to be made in the first place. And while companies like JB Straubel’s Redwood Materials are building capacity for recycling, for now that means a lot more mining. How do we build a battery supply chain that meets demand and reduces harm?

