2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Speaking in Maine: Mid-Maine Global Forum Linda Cotter Speaker Series: Abrahm Lustgarten

Published September 11, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT

Monday, September 11, 2023

Abrahm Lustgarten writes for ProPublica, and works frequently with the New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic, and PBS Frontline, among others. He is an Emerson Collective fellow at New America, and lectures on narrative writing about climate change at the University of California Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. His talk, “Unlivable: How a changing climate will force a global migration” was recorded at Colby College on August 9, 2023.

