Ideas from he CBC: What the Birds Saw

September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023

The face we give to our monsters says much about our anxieties as a culture. But…birds? Two classic works of 20th- century horror featured a violent avian army. This documentary looks at why a Daphne du Maurier short story, and the Alfred Hitchcock thriller inspired by it, imagined The Birds as humanity's mortal enemy. Seeded with fears of technological overreach, environmental disaster, and terror at the rise of the violent irrational, our 21st-century anxieties were anticipated.

