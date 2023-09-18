Open to Debate: Do Unions Work For the Economy?

After decades of declines, workers are organizing at a pace not seen since the 1930s. Recent polling shows public support for labor unions at 71%, its highest level since 1965. During the old industrialization days, unions were credited with securing better wages, reasonable hours, and safer conditions. Some argue unions actually hurt workers and the economy under the guise of supporting both. Advocates, however, argue that unions are desperately needed. In light of recent widespread public support, an overarching question looms large: Do Unions Work For The Economy?