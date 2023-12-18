Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: John Deutch

John Deutch is an emeritus Institute Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he has been a member of the MIT faculty since 1970 and has served as Chairman of the Department of Chemistry, Dean of Science and Provost. Mr. Deutch has published over 140 technical publications in physical chemistry, as well as numerous publications on technology, energy, international security, and public policy issues. His talk, Challenges to Future Climate Policy, was recorded on November 13, 2023.

