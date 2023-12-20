Ideas from the CBC: Group Therapy

So you need mental health support. Do you seek individual help? Or are you willing to share both a therapist — and your problems — with a group of similarly-struggling strangers? This IDEAS documentary features psychiatrists, scholars, and participants who see the 20th century practice of group therapy as deserving of greater attention and respect, particularly in this current era of mental health crisis. Done skillfully, they say, "group" can provide acute self-insight and effective help, because it is both a microcosm of society, and a safe place to explore how we behave in relationship to one another.