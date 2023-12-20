© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
At this time, we are still in the process of restoring full power to several towers across the state. We appreciate your patience as we work to bring our station signals back online.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: Group Therapy

Published December 20, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST

Thursday, December 28, 2023

So you need mental health support. Do you seek individual help? Or are you willing to share both a therapist — and your problems — with a group of similarly-struggling strangers? This IDEAS documentary features psychiatrists, scholars, and participants who see the 20th century practice of group therapy as deserving of greater attention and respect, particularly in this current era of mental health crisis. Done skillfully, they say, "group" can provide acute self-insight and effective help, because it is both a microcosm of society, and a safe place to explore how we behave in relationship to one another.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs