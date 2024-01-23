© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Open to Debate: David Petraeus and Andrew Roberts on Conflict, War, and Debate

Published January 23, 2024 at 10:31 AM EST

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Debate is a form of conflict that is played out through civility, and the capability to exchange ideas with people we disagree with. But what leads leaders and countries to fall into conflict? In this conversation with Retired U.S. Army General David H. Petraeus and historian Lord Andrew Roberts, guest moderator Xenia Wickett speaks with them about their new book, the nature of military conflict, and how civil debate and conflict are intertwined.

