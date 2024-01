The Honorable Ronald F. Lehman II is the Counselor to the Director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). For many years, he was the Director of the Center for Global Security Research at LLNL. Ambassador Lehman’s talk, “Technology and the End of the Cold War -- and the End of the End of the Cold War,” was recorded for broadcast on January 8, 2024.

