In Joyce's great novel Ulysses, the half-Jewish Leopold Bloom meets up with the young student Stephen Dedalus, and over the 24 hours of the novel, he teaches Stephen a few things about how to be in the world: how to live with contradictions, how to deal with jealousy and anxiety, how to be a man and an adult. Irish scholar and writer Declan Kiberd argues that Joyce's novel also offers all of us a model for living well.