Ideas from the CBC: Subverting Identity

Published March 4, 2024 at 10:43 AM EST

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Identity is our rock, the very foundation of who we are, and how we present ourselves to the world. But identity is also a slippery, malleable thing, unpredictably shaped by forces internal and external. Writers often map the grey zones of identity, and the 2023 winners of Governor General's Literary Awards are no exception. Hear fiction, essays, poetry, and thinking on the theme of subverting identity in this annual IDEAS collaboration with CBC Books and the Canada Council for the Arts.

Click HERE for more information

