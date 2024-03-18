© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Climate One: What More Can I Do?

Published March 18, 2024 at 9:47 AM EDT

Thursday, March 21, 2024

If you’re a climate-conscious person, you likely already know some of the main ways you can reduce your contribution to greenhouse gasses: buy less, eat less meat, ride your bike. But there are other, less obvious methods we don’t always think of: voting, having climate conversations, engaging with your local government, changing where your money is invested. And while our role as individuals does matter, we’re more powerful when we work together in collective action.

