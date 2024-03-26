Speaking in Maine: 2024 Camden Conference Series (Wednesday)

In this third episode from this year’s Camden Conference, we hear from former United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues Fernand De Varennes with his talk, "India’s Resurgence, Nationalism and Minorities: It Was the Best of Times; it Was the Worst of Times," followed by Daniel Markey (Senior Advisor on South Asia at the United States Institute of Peace and Senior Fellow at the School of Advanced International Studies Foreign Policy Institute at Johns Hopkins University) with "How India’s Growing Global Role May Shape U.S. Policy."

