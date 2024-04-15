Climate One: Talk Isn’t Cheap: The Power of Conversation

As heat waves, storms, droughts and wildfires continue to worsen, talking can seem like a seriously insufficient climate solution. It’s fair to ask: are we just engaged in blah, blah, blah? Too often, talking is one-sided – more of a lecture aimed at conveying information or solely stating one's own point of view. And yet, when done right, real conversations and true listening can help us find common ground, which can then lead to collective action and change. So how do we make conversations really count?