APM Presents: How We Survive: The Worth of Water

The Colorado River is the lifeblood of the American West. Millions of people rely on it to live. But we’re using more water than the river has to give and it’s already lost trillions of gallons to rising temperatures. Meanwhile rampant growth and water-intensive farming have depleted groundwater supplies. In this special adapted from Marketplace’s award-winning podcast “How We Survive,” host Amy Scott visits places across the West that must fundamentally rethink how water is divided up and used.