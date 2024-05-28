On Shifting Ground: Spoiler Alert: The Threat of Third Parties, A 2024 Election Special

We’re six months from the 2024 Presidential Election, and many voters are worried just how much chaos third party candidate Robert Kennedy, Jr. is bringing to the race. It’s not clear how many votes Kennedy will draw away from the final tally… and from which major candidate. This week, the role of third party candidates, why they so often play spoiler, and whether non-partisan leaders may be the best for local communities. We’ll hear from Michigan voter, Greg Stempfle, and former Ferndale city council member, Kat Bruner James, about why third parties are so important to their community.