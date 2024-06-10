© 2024 Maine Public
Ideas from the CBC: Solidarity

Published June 10, 2024 at 12:48 PM EDT

Monday, June 10, 2024

At a time of rapid and upending change, what does it mean to be in solidarity with others? Using the idea of solidarity — acting on one's own or together on behalf of the whole — to work toward something better is not new. Humans have always organized around common cause or common goals but often those bonds were formed out of common experience or place. Today, solidarity crosses social, class, and geographic boundaries with a common refrain that 'what happens over there, happens over here.' In this episode, IDEAS explores how solidarity is creating bonds and giving shape to politics and culture today.

