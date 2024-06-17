© 2024 Maine Public
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Climate One: Big Plastic: The New Big Oil

Published June 17, 2024 at 11:20 AM EDT

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Plastics are everywhere, and while we’ve known for a long time that plastics and our environment aren’t a good mix, it's becoming apparent that they’re massive climate polluters too. The production of plastics alone produces about 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions. After (usually one-time) use, the resulting waste continues releasing the greenhouse gasses ethylene and methane as it breaks apart. Yet, as petrochemical companies pay lip service ending fuel production, they are pouring resources into plastics production. How do we wrap up our reliance on plastics?

