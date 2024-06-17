© 2024 Maine Public
Commonwealth Club of California: Batya Ungar-Sargon: Politics, the Working Class, and the American Dream

Published June 17, 2024 at 11:22 AM EDT

Monday, June 17, 2024

Who is the American working class? Do they still have a fair shot at the American Dream? What do they think about their chances to secure the hallmarks of a middle-class life? Newsweek’s Batya Ungar-Sargon visited states across the nation to speak with members of the American working class fighting tooth and nail to survive. In her new book "Second Class," working-class Americans of all races, political orientations, and occupations share their stories.

