NHPR Climate Summit: 2024 By Degrees: How Local Communities are Planning for the Future

Just in the past year, New England experienced storms resulting in flooding and significant property damage, from the coast of Maine to the river valleys of Vermont. These events can be painful. But in our response, we can also catch glimpses of the future. As author and climate activist Rebecca Solnit writes, “disaster offers a view into another world for ourselves.” But how do we do it? And how do we do it in a sustained, long-term way – around climate solutions that might take years? How do we – at a local level, with our neighbors and local governments — meaningfully create the world we want?

