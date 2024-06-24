© 2024 Maine Public
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Maine Public Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Portland Office
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

NHPR Climate Summit: 2024 By Degrees: How Local Communities are Planning for the Future

Published June 24, 2024 at 12:46 PM EDT

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Just in the past year, New England experienced storms resulting in flooding and significant property damage, from the coast of Maine to the river valleys of Vermont. These events can be painful. But in our response, we can also catch glimpses of the future. As author and climate activist Rebecca Solnit writes, “disaster offers a view into another world for ourselves.” But how do we do it? And how do we do it in a sustained, long-term way – around climate solutions that might take years? How do we – at a local level, with our neighbors and local governments — meaningfully create the world we want?

Click HERE for more information

2 PM Public Affairs Programs