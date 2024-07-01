© 2024 Maine Public

Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Jack Goldsmith

Published July 1, 2024 at 3:04 PM EDT

Monday, July 1, 2024

Jack Goldsmith is Learned Hand Professor of Law at Harvard University. He is the author, most recently, of After Trump: Reconstructing the Presidency and In Hoffa’s Shadow: A Stepfather, A Disappearance in Detroit, and My Search for the Truth, as well as of other books and articles on many topics related to presidential power, terrorism, national security, international law, and internet law. His talk, “The Decline of Congress in the Conduct of Foreign Affairs,” was recorded for broadcast on June 10, 2024.

