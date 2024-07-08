On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: A Coup “Contagion” in Africa, and the Scramble for Congo’s Resources

The Democratic Republic of Congo sits just south of the so-called “coup belt” in Africa – an area stretching across the entire continent, from the Atlantic to the Red Sea. With more than half a dozen attempts in the region since 2021, social scientists are beginning to call the coups a “contagion.” As Congo faces the challenges of post-colonial governance, what can be done to protect the future of its democracy? And is self-reliance the answer to securing a secure economy? Vox reporter, Ellen Ioanes, joins Ray Suarez to talk about the US, China, Russia’s role in fomenting violence in the DRC.