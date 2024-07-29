BBC World Service: The Evidence: Salt

For eons, salt has been crucial to human health, culture, and diet. In this program, we explore the strange science of salt taste – why it can be sweet, salty, or even a flavor enhancer. We look at how salt keeps our bodies running, and what happens if we have too little of it. And while too little salt may be bad, too much is also a problem. What does the science say about how much salt is optimal, and what can we do to make sure we’re eating the right amount?

