On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: The Olympics are Back, But Does Anyone Care?

After COVID-19 threw a curveball in Tokyo, the Olympic Games are back. Since the Olympics as we know them started in 1896, they have only been canceled for drastic events like World Wars and a pandemic. The 2020 Tokyo games were postponed a year due to lockdown restrictions, and global viewership suffered. So will the 2024 Paris games rekindle our love for the Olympics? This week, Olympic Historian John Hoberman, sports journalist Richard Deitsch join Ray Suarez to talk about whether the Olympics can rebound and why we can’t forget about the dark politics behind the international competition.