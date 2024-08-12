BBC World Service: The Forum: History of Mountaineering

© 2024 Maine Public

Published August 12, 2024 at 9:28 AM EDT

Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Humans have always co-existed with mountains, as ancient remains found in glaciers prove. But our interest in them may have been more spiritual or religiously motivated, rather than as a place to go to improve our health and wellbeing. In some cultures today mountains are still considered to be the home of deities. So when did mountaineering become a popular pastime and how did the obsession with bagging summits start? Iszi Lawrence investigates our evolving relationship with the planet’s highest peaks.

