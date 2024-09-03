© 2024 Maine Public

BBC World Service: Under Ash - Uncovering Maui’s Past

Published September 3, 2024 at 8:14 AM EDT

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

In August of 2023, the tourist epicenter of the Hawaiian island of Maui caught fire and the blaze engulfed 2,000 houses, 800 businesses and took the lives of at least 115 people. But the history of the town of Lahaina means it did not go from being the lush and prosperous capital of Hawai’i it once was to disappearing through flames overnight. Born and raised on the island of Maui, Pūlama Kaufman returns there and, with cultural leader Hokulani Holt, they ask questions about the hidden stories of mistreatment, illegal ownership and cultural stripping that may have contributed to seeing Lahaina hidden under ash.

