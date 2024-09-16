Climate One: What’s a Climate-Conscious Republican to Do?

The leaders at the top of the Republican party want the U.S. to double down on carbon-intensive oil and gas — and avoid reckoning with the damage they cause. As temperatures continue to rise, a majority of young Republican voters say clinging to that stance could spell trouble for the sustainability of the GOP. And yet, conservatives aren’t a monolith when it comes to climate. A small wing of the party is warming up to the idea of climate action. The question is: Can those Republicans, who take climate seriously, move the needle on bipartisan climate action?