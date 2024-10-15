On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Tom Nichols on What’s Different About Modern Political Violence
After the two recent assassination attempts on former president Donald Trump, it’s clear the United States has a problem with political violence. But in our history, several would-be assassins have attacked sitting presidents, so is there something different about these Trump shooters… and this era of political grievance? The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols speaks with Ray Suarez about why Donald Trump is trying to use these assassination attempts for his advantage.