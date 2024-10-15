© 2024 Maine Public

On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Tom Nichols on What’s Different About Modern Political Violence

Published October 15, 2024 at 9:43 AM EDT

After the two recent assassination attempts on former president Donald Trump, it’s clear the United States has a problem with political violence. But in our history, several would-be assassins have attacked sitting presidents, so is there something different about these Trump shooters… and this era of political grievance? The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols speaks with Ray Suarez about why Donald Trump is trying to use these assassination attempts for his advantage.

