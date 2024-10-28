© 2024 Maine Public

BBC World Service: The Forum: Insomnia

Published October 28, 2024 at 9:37 AM EDT

Thursday, October 31, 2024

Do you find it difficult to get a good night's sleep? If so, you are not alone. According to the US National Institutes of Health, between 6 and 30 percent of adults suffer from insomnia, or lack of restorative sleep. Since the establishment of sleep medicine a century ago, we have learnt a lot about what causes sleeplessness. And yet, as the never-ending proliferation of sleep aids demonstrates, its prevalence remains high.

Click HERE for more information

