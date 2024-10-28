© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: The Pig War and the Meaning of History

Published October 28, 2024 at 9:44 AM EDT

Monday, October 28, 2024

In 1859, on a small island in the Pacific Northwest, an American shot a pig. But that pig belonged to the Hudson's Bay Company. British warships were dispatched, American troops landed, and suddenly the United States and British Empire were on the brink of war once again. The incident became known as The Pig War, and it claimed one casualty: the pig. Over the years, tales about the conflict have been embellished and exaggerated, conspiracy theories invented, and lessons derived. But underneath all the folklore and tall tales is a story of peace, diplomacy, and how we make meaning out of history.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs