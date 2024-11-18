© 2024 Maine Public

Ideas from the CBC: Ian Williams: What I Mean to Say

Published November 18, 2024 at 9:05 AM EST

Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Novelist and poet Ian Williams wants to start a conversation about conversations. Civic and civil discourse has deteriorated. In his five-part lecture series, What I Mean to Say: Remaking Conversation In Our Time, Williams addresses the deterioration of civic and civil discourse. He explores what makes good communication, how to restore the lost art of conversation, and the importance of listening when talking with someone.

