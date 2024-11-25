Open to Debate: Is the Republican Party’s Refusal to Raise Taxes Fiscally Irresponsible?

© 2024 Maine Public

November 25, 2024

Whether to extend four trillion dollars in tax cuts or raise them next year is in question, with 34.1 trillion dollars in federal debt hanging in the balance. Some argue that tax cuts don’t do enough to pay off the debt and not raising taxes imbalances the federal budget. Others argue our debt is caused by government overspending and will be helped by tax cuts that help promote a flourishing economy. Now we debate: Is the Republican Party’s Refusal to Raise Taxes Fiscally Irresponsible?

