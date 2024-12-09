Ideas from the CBC: Connie Walker on the Importance of Storytelling

Time Magazine named Connie Walker one of the 100 most influential people in the world. She's also one of Canada's most decorated journalists, having won a Pulitzer Prize, a Peabody and a Columbia-Dupont Prize for her podcast series, Stolen: Surviving St. Michael's. Yet as she tells host Nahlah Ayed onstage at a public event organized by the Samara Centre for Democracy, she'd always been reluctant to feature stories about her family in her journalism. She realized, however, that the stories of her family surviving residential schools embodies the defining reality for virtually all Indigenous peoples in Canada.