Signal Notice: WBQA 96.7 is running at low signal power for the next few weeks. Click here for more ways to listen to Maine Public Classical.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

City Arts & Lectures: Robert Sapolsky

Published January 6, 2025 at 9:08 AM EST

Thursday, January 9, 2025

Today’s guest is renowned neuroscientist and primatologist Robert Sapolsky. He’s spent his career investigating behavior across the animal kingdom, including humans. In books like The Trouble With Testosterone and Why Zebras Don’t Get Ulcers, Sapolsky translates decades of research into stories and lessons accessible to non-scientific audiences. His latest book, Determined: A Science of Life Without Free Will, offers a synthesis of what we know about how consciousness works—the tight weave between reason and emotion and between stimulus and response in the moment and over a life.

