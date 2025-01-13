Humankind: The Lost Cause — the Civil War, then and now

Are we still living with the racial divide left over from the Civil War? Fully updated for 2025, this provocative audio documentary explores the history of a conflict that nearly tore America apart. Has it resurfaced today in the anti-immigrant sentiment expressed in the 2024 election and the pushback against DEI and a more inclusive telling of American history, as well as the Confederate flags brought into the Capitol during the insurrection on January 6, 2021?