© 2025 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Humankind: The Lost Cause — the Civil War, then and now

Published January 13, 2025 at 9:16 AM EST

Thursday, January 16, 2025

Are we still living with the racial divide left over from the Civil War? Fully updated for 2025, this provocative audio documentary explores the history of a conflict that nearly tore America apart. Has it resurfaced today in the anti-immigrant sentiment expressed in the 2024 election and the pushback against DEI and a more inclusive telling of American history, as well as the Confederate flags brought into the Capitol during the insurrection on January 6, 2021?

2 PM Public Affairs Programs