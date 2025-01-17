© 2025 Maine Public

2 PM Public Affairs Programs

BBC World Service: Discussion and Documentary: Paths of Return

Published January 17, 2025 at 3:08 PM EST

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

In Freetown, Sierra Leone, we join a group of African Americans who've all taken a DNA test and discovered their ancestors came from this country on the West Coast of Africa, before they were trafficked to the United States and enslaved. Over their two week trip, we explore the bustling city of Freetown - a very different experience to the USA. And yet it has a vibrancy and welcoming spirit which takes the group by surprise.

