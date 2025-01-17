© 2025 Maine Public

2 PM Public Affairs Programs

City Arts & Lectures: The Power of Bridging

Published January 17, 2025 at 3:31 PM EST

Monday, January 20, 2025

Our guest today is john a. powell, an internationally recognized expert in the areas of civil rights and civil liberties. He’s the former National Legal Director of the American Civil Liberties Union, and currently Director of the Othering & Belonging Institute at the University of California. powell’s new book is a guide to fostering connections in today’s fragmented society - what powell calls “bridging.” The book includes powell’s personal story of isolation and eventual connection with his own family.

