2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Douglas Lute

Published January 28, 2025 at 9:15 AM EST

Monday, January 27, 2025

Ambassador Douglas Lute is the former United States Ambassador to NATO. Appointed by President Obama, he assumed the Brussels-based post in 2013 and served until 2017. During this period, he was instrumental in designing and implementing the 28-nation Alliance responses to the most severe security challenges in Europe since the end of the Cold War. His talk, “The Future of NATO,” was recorded for broadcast on Monday, January 13, 2025.

