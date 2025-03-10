Bangor Studio/Membership Department
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Climate One: The $300M Lawsuit That Could Crush Dissent

Published March 10, 2025 at 11:18 AM EDT

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Energy Transfer Partners, the company behind the Dakota Access Pipeline, is suing Greenpeace for $300 million. The pipeline company accuses Greenpeace of criminal behavior — trespassing, vandalism, and assault of construction workers — and inciting riotous behavior by protesters at Standing Rock in 2016. Greenpeace considers this legal action to be a “SLAPP suit” — a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation — aimed at silencing not just Greenpeace, but civil protests everywhere. The trial is just getting underway in Morton County, North Dakota. In this episode we unpack not just this case, but the broader implications of such suits.

