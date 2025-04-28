Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Martin Mühleisen
Monday, April 28, 2025
Martin Mühleisen is a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center and a former International Monetary Fund (IMF) official with decades-long experience in economic crisis management and financial diplomacy. His talk, “The IMF and World Bank in the New Geopolitical Environment,” was recorded for broadcast on April 14, 2025
Click HERE for more information about Speaking in Maine.