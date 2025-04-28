Bangor Studio/Membership Department
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Martin Mühleisen

Published April 28, 2025 at 2:56 PM EDT

Monday, April 28, 2025

Martin Mühleisen is a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center and a former International Monetary Fund (IMF) official with decades-long experience in economic crisis management and financial diplomacy. His talk, “The IMF and World Bank in the New Geopolitical Environment,” was recorded for broadcast on April 14, 2025

Click HERE for more information about Speaking in Maine.

